Football World Reacts To Unfortunate O.J. Simpson Update

LAS VEGAS - OCTOBER 2: O.J. Simpson leaves court after closing arguments for his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 2, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson made a rare media appearance on Sunday night, getting interviewed by the Nelk Boys' "Full Send" podcast.

Unfortunately, the former NFL running back refused to discuss the topic everyone wants to hear about.

Simpson would not get into the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. He immediately shut the questions down.

"Right now, I'm not going to discuss any of that, all right?" O.J. said.

"I think that's a pretty obvious question. But, I'm not getting into that. I'm not going there."

It's not surprising that Simpson refused to discuss the topic. However, it's disappointing that he made a media appearance and wouldn't get into it.

"It’s so wild to me that his family publicly says they believe him but they all moved on with their lives never trying to find the “real” person who did it. It’s crazy," one fan wrote.

"OJ no longer searching for the real killers ? Must have found the killer in the man in the mirror? OJ vowed to spend his life searching….. remember his quotes??" one fan added.

"They still asking about this??" one fan added.

Simpson's team reportedly told the podcast to not bring up the topic, "ten times," according to TMZ Sports. However, the hosts still decided to go for it.

Simpson was acquitted in the murder trial, though he ended up going to jail later in life, stemming from a Las Vegas hotel room incident.

He was released from prison in 2017.