Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against the USC Trojans in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college level.

And, at 58 years of age, he's still got plenty of time to get back into coaching.

Unfortunately - or fortunately, depending on how you view him - that won't be happening.

Meyer said this week that he has "no desire" to return to coaching. He won't be getting back on the sideline.

Football fans have weighed in, with many doubting that Meyer could even get another job.

"We knew that when he got the Jags job," one fan wrote.

"That’s because teams have “no desire” to hire him," one fan added.

"Kind of like saying you have “no desire” to attend a party you weren’t invited to," one fan wrote.

"Sounds like he wants someone to offer him a coaching job," another fan wrote.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Urban Meyer the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs his wife Shelley Meyer on the field after 27-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Should a college football program take a chance on Meyer?