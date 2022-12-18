Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Update

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer just can't escape the embarrassment that was his lone season as an NFL head coach.

Last year, Meyer led the Jacksonville Jaguars as head coach, only to get fired less than one full season into his tenure. This year, the Jaguars were taken over by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson.

On Sunday, the Jaguars notched arguably their most impressive victory in years.

Following the game, a Jaguars player took a clear shot at Meyer. That's unfortunate if you're the former Ohio State head coach, but it's probably deserved.

Football fans have been taking to social media to weigh in on the Meyer disaster, as well.

Even though he hasn't coached the team in like a year, he continues to get shredded on social media.

"It’s also REMARKABLE how well Urban Meyer hid this from us," former NFL player Chris Long tweeted.

"urban meyer should have to give back every dollar the jags paid him," another fan tweeted.

The Jaguars topped the Cowboys, 40-34, on Sunday afternoon. They improved to 6-8 on the year with the win.

Last year, Meyer notched just two wins as the team's head coach before getting fired by the team's owner, Shahid Khan.