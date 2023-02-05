Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's 'Best Player' Pick

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer coached a lot of talented players during his college coaching career and his brief stint in the NFL.

As for which one was the best, Meyer singled out former Florida star Percy Harvin for that honor during a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast.

"Percy Harvin is the best player that I've ever coached to put on a helmet," Meyer said. "He had migraine headaches, he had some injuries to his lower legs, but when he was right, I think he was one of the greatest of all-time."

Meyer's take means a lot considering all the elite talent he worked with, and it resulted in Harvin getting his flowers from a number of commenters.

"Oh yea 100% we remember that Super Bowl kickoff return. Legend," said one person.

"Injury free Percy Harvin in this modern NFL would be the biggest mismatch in the league," another person agreed.

"Percy was just different," chimed in a third Twitter user.

At least one person disagrees with Meyer's assessment that Harvin and Reggie Bush are arguably the two most dangerous players in college football history with the ball in their hands.

"No disrespect to Percy because he was raw, but he wasn’t like that," they said. "It’s quite a few players in college football just from his era that were just as dangerous every time they touched the ball."

After a stellar career at Florida, Harvin was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He put together three sensational years to begin his career before injuries took their toll.

Harvin appeared in only 30 regular season games over his final five professional seasons, but did play a critical postseason role for the Seattle Seahawks on their road to Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.