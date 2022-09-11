Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Return On Saturday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer made his return on Saturday.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, who spent part of the 2021 season coaching in the NFL before getting fired, returned to FOX's college football pregame show on Saturday morning.

Meyer, who won national titles at Florida and Ohio State, was on Big Noon Kickoff prior to leaving for the NFL. He returned to the show on Saturday morning.

FOX executives are betting that people want to see Meyer on TV.

Are they right?

"I still don’t understand how some people don’t have shame. I would be embarrassed af if I did half the sh-- this loser did," one fan wrote.

"Who wants to see this windbag talk about anything? Give me a break. Fox shoulda freshened up not run it back with this bozo.," one fan added.

"So he gets to return like nothing has happened. Ridiculous," another fan wrote.

Clearly, there are many anti-Urban Meyer fans in the college football world these days.

However, the television ratings will tell the story.