Football World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Update

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What could have been...

That's what NFL fans are left to wonder after hearing about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had more than 100 receiving yards in the first quarter of the Wild Card game. He's the first wide receiver to do that in a playoff game since Brown.

Brown, at his peak, was arguably the most-talented wide receiver in the NFL. But his behavior and off-the-field issues have him out of the league in 2023.

That's a sad, sad development.

"Peak Antonio Brown will not be forgotten how dominant he was," one fan wrote.

"That Antonio brown stat hurts man," one fan added.

"Antonio Brown is a bad dude," another fan wrote.

Hopefully, Brown can get his life back together at some point in the coming years.

But sadly, his NFL playing days are done.