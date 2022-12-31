Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper On Saturday

What the heck is Mel Kiper Jr. thinking?

On Saturday, Alabama junior quarterback Bryce Young put on a show in the Sugar Bowl, leading the Crimson Tide to a blowout, come-from-behind win over Kansas State.

Everyone seemed to have the same message during the game: Young has to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, right?

If you ask Mel Kiper Jr., though, he would say no.

Kiper, shockingly, has Kentucky quarterback Will Levis as his No. 1 overall quarterback for the 2023 class.

The football world is pretty shocked by Kiper's pick on Saturday.

"I’m no Mel Kiper, but it seems obvious that Bryce is better than the Kentucky QB," one fan wrote.

"Mel Kiper picks the Kentucky quarterback ahead of BRYCE YOUNG! LMAO," one fan added.

"Mel Kiper is an idiot! And his haircut is ass," one fan added.

Kiper's quarterback rankings went viral earlier this month. They are pretty shocking.

Kiper might want to change his rankings.