Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge reacts to a comment on the set of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend.

The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick.

Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to take the weekend off due to illness.

"A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it to SEC Nation but the show is in great hands with @MartySmithESPN . Reese is also sick so she’s taking a break from her picks. Hoping to be back soon!" Laura announced.

Hopefully the Rutledge family is starting to feel better on Sunday morning.

"Feel better soon Laura and Reese!!!" one fan wrote.

"Get well soon," another fan added.

"I hope you’re both feeling better soon, and that you get to enjoy a weekend at home, at least a bit while under the weather," another fan added.

Get well soon, Laura and Reese!