Football World Pays Tribute To Longtime Coach Greg Robinson

A closeup headshot of former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson.LOUISVILLE, KY - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Greg Robinson of the Syracuse Orange looks on from the sidelines against the Louisville Cardinals at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium September 22, 2007 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Former longtime NFL assistant and Syracuse football head coach Greg Robinson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70.

Robinson’s coaching career, which began in 1975, spanned 40 years at the college, professional and high school levels. Most notably, he served as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (1994), Denver Broncos (1995-2000) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03) and helped Denver win back-to-back Super Bowls during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

After one season as the co-defensive coordinator at Texas in 2004, Robinson also had a four-year stint as the head coach at Syracuse from 2005-08. After he was let go by the Orange, Robinson coached at Michigan. Saint Francis High School in California, Texas and San Jose State before stepping away in 2015.

After news of Robinson’s death was released today, tributes began pouring in from all over the football world.

Robinson was not only well-regarded as a defensive mind, he was also known as a tremendous human being. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

Rest in peace, Coach.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.