Football World Pays Tribute To Longtime Coach Greg Robinson

Former longtime NFL assistant and Syracuse football head coach Greg Robinson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70.

Robinson’s coaching career, which began in 1975, spanned 40 years at the college, professional and high school levels. Most notably, he served as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets (1994), Denver Broncos (1995-2000) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03) and helped Denver win back-to-back Super Bowls during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

After one season as the co-defensive coordinator at Texas in 2004, Robinson also had a four-year stint as the head coach at Syracuse from 2005-08. After he was let go by the Orange, Robinson coached at Michigan. Saint Francis High School in California, Texas and San Jose State before stepping away in 2015.

After news of Robinson’s death was released today, tributes began pouring in from all over the football world.

We're saddened by the passing of former Broncos Defensive Coordinator Greg Robinson, who served in that position for our back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams. 📰 » https://t.co/45k1T9ZjBv pic.twitter.com/Qv5v71uR6V — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2022

Very sad. Longtime NFL and college DC and Syracuse HC Greg Robinson has passed away at 70 from a form of Alzheimer's, per @syrfootball.https://t.co/9NScOE8s8I — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 5, 2022

Everyone of course remembers the Broncos explosive offensive playmakers during those Super Bowl winning years. But Greg Robinson's defense allowed only 18 points per game in the '97 playoffs and just under 11 PPG in the '98 playoffs. Incredible numbers. https://t.co/64lC0Ct0Cu — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) January 5, 2022

Former #Jets asst coach Greg Robinson has passed away at 70, per multiple reports. He was their DL coach from 90-93, DC in 94. Won 2 Super Bowl rings as the #Broncos DC + coached @CuseFootball. Honorable man, passionate coach. Always helpful to me as a young reporter. RIP. 🙏 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 5, 2022

Greg Robinson set the standard for defensive coaching in the modern era at Texas. He inherited that mess that gave up 38 to Arkansas at home in 2003 and turned it into a group of junk-yard dogs in a few months. — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) January 5, 2022

We're saddened to learn of the passing of former head coach Greg Robinson. We send our condolences to the Robinson family.https://t.co/VRxl9KSIr0 pic.twitter.com/Z0y713oH5Y — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) January 5, 2022

RIP to Greg Robinson, the defensive brainchild of the #Broncos back-to-back World Championships. https://t.co/wB6aWciecl — Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) January 5, 2022

RIP Coach Greg Robinson 🥺. I had the pleasure of being paired up with Coach at the California Showcase. To talk, laugh & teach young athletes for a few hours over a few years helped make me a better person & coach! Sending condolences & prayers to all family and friends 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/TFv79Oi15s — Brandon Sanders (@coachBSanders18) January 5, 2022

Robinson was not only well-regarded as a defensive mind, he was also known as a tremendous human being. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

Rest in peace, Coach.