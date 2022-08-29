Former 1st Round Wide Receiver Cut On Monday

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A former NFL Draft first round wide receiver pick has reportedly been cut.

According to reports, the Jaguars have parted ways with former first round wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell, who was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, has failed to latch on with a team in the National Football League.

"Source: Jaguars cut Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell. Treadwell had 434 yards receiving for the Jags in 2021," Jamal St. Cyr reports.

NFL teams across the league are cutting down their rosters ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Teams have until 3 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday to get down to 53 players ahead of Week 1.