Former Alabama Football Star Was Reportedly Arrested

A former Alabama football player and NFL linebacker was reportedly arrested over the weekend.

Former NFL Draft first round pick Rolando McClain was reportedly arrested on July 30.

WAFF first reported the news.

"According to the Moulton Police Department, Rolando McClain was pulled over on Highway 157 for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.

When McClain was asked to step out of the vehicle, he told police there was gun was in the car. According to McClain, the gun did not belong to him. Police say McClain did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon with him," the report states.

McClain played in the NFL from 2010-15. He was an All-American at Alabama.

The Raiders selected McClain with the No. 8 overall pick in 2010.