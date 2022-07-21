Former Alabama Star An NFL Coaching Intern This Season

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 26: Courtney Upshaw #41 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a defensive stop against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Alabama star Courtney Upshaw is getting a fresh start in the NFL, but not as a player.

Upshaw will be a coaching intern in the National Football League this upcoming season.

He's going to start out with the Atlanta Falcons - a team he spent time with during his playing career.

The Falcons have more on hiring Upshaw as a coaching intern:

"Upshaw is currently an assistant coach at Grayson High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., where he coaches the defensive line. He previously served as a defensive line intern at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2020. Upshaw was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Alabama where he was a two-time BCS National Champion and a first-team All-American in 2011. He played six seasons (2012-17) in the NFL with the Ravens and the Falcons and won Super Bowl XLVII with Baltimore before winning the 2016 NFC Championship with Atlanta."

Good for Upshaw.

It appears he's found his next career step following his playing career.