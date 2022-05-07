Former NFL All-Pro Player Reportedly Attempting Comeback After 2 Years Away

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

With rookie minicamps taking place around the league this month, former All-Pro defensive lineman Marcell Dareus is doing his part to try to get back on an NFL roster.

Dareus, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Dareus has been brought in to rookie minicamp this weekend for a tryout.

If all goes well, Dareus could potentially earn an invite to training camp.

Dareus was quite productive during his first stint in the NFL, racking up 365 total tackles, 61 quarterback hits, 50 tackles for loss, 37.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and three forced fumbles.

In 2014, Dareus earned All-Pro honors. He was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bills that year, compiling 49 total tackles and 10 sacks.

The Bills dealt Dareus to the Jaguars prior to the trade deadline in 2017. Unfortunately, he was unable to replicate the success he had in Buffalo.

Even though Dareus has been out of the NFL for roughly two years, he's still just 32 years old. Perhaps he has some good football left in the tank.