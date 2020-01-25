Former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper has been removed as the $1 million DraftKings winner and stripped of the prize money after accusations of collusion, according to Darren Rovell.

Roper won DraftKings’ Fantasy Football Millionaire contest following the conclusion of the NFL’s Wild Card weekend.

But fantasy football fans immediately scrutinized Roper’s maxed-out fantasy lineups, while also accusing her of colluding with her husband, Tanner Tolbert.

The fantasy football contest allowed each participant to create 150 lineups. Jade and Tanner combined for 300 lineups, 298 of which were unique.

Fantasy football fans immediately jumped to the conclusion the couple conspired to create as many lineups possible, with limited overlap between all 300.

This, of course, violates DraftKings’ rules. The site disallows the following:

“Team-building complementary lineups which serve to work together and executing a strategy that may create any unfair advantage,” the DraftKings’ rule states, courtesy of Action Network.

Jade and Tanner denied the accusations of cheating in a recent email to ESPN.

“It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck,” the couple clarified. “We are confident that DraftKings will determine the same.”

DraftKings, of course, didn’t determine the same.

The fantasy sports site has come to the conclusion Jade and Tanner worked together, violating site rules. Jade is now no longer listed as the $1 million winner and has been stripped of the prize money.