Former Colts 4-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Has Died

One of the best linebackers in Colts history has passed away.

On Monday, the Baltimore Sun reported that four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Mike Curtis has passed away. He was 77 years old and is survived by three children and seven grandchildren.

Curtis was the No. 14 overall pick of the 1965 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. Though he was drafted as a fullback, he quickly moved to linebacker and thrived under head coach Don Shula.

His breakout year came in 1968, where he was a star linebacker for the league’s best offense and defense. He earned his first Pro Bowl and got First-Team All-Pro honors, leading a defense that allowed only 10 points a game.

The Colts would go 13-1 that year, but lose in Super Bowl III to the New York Jets. Curtis would later write in a book that he felt the Jets “were lucky that day.”

But Curtis would get his ring two years later when the Colts beat the Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

Curtis made his final Pro Bowl in 1974 and was cut after 1975. He played three more seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins before retiring after the 1978 season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, who was only a child when Curtis and the Colts won Super Bowl V, took to Twitter to express his condolences. He called Curtis, “One of the game’s most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers” and complimented him for being “ferocious on the field” and “a gentleman off the field.”

Rest in peace, Mike Curtis. One of the game's most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers. Ferocious on the field, a gentleman off the field. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 20, 2020

Our hearts go out to Mr. Curtis’ family and loved ones.