Former Cowboys Player Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles fortified their championship chances by acquiring star defensive lineman Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

While most Eagles fans rejoiced over the news, not all Dallas Cowboys fans took it well.

Reports of the deal broke during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live. Reacting in real-time, former Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears didn't hide his disappointment.

"Howie Roseman got to be the damn Executive of the Decade," Spears said after rubbing his head and sighing heavily. "Like, I don't understand it, man. He did everything you needed to do this offseason -- he got A.J. Brown and kept draft picks -- and now you get one of the better pass-rushers."

Spears felt good about the Cowboys acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday before their NFC East foes one-upped them.

"And then Howie Rosman goes out and says, 'I'll raise you, and I'll go get Robert Quinn, coupled with already being an undefeated football team.' I'm sick of it, y'all. I'm sick of it."

Spears had fun at his own expense on Twitter. Along with posting a photo of his exasperated reaction, he replied "I am not well lol" to a video clip of NFL Live cutting from Jeff Darlington to Spears lying down in his chair.

Despite a 5-2 start, the Cowboys are third in the NFC East behind the 6-0 Eagles and 6-1 New York Giants. The Eagles are the only NFC team with a higher point differential.

Even with Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys may have a difficult time catching the Eagles to secure a second straight division title. Spears acknowledged that the Eagles were "elite" before adding Quinn to a stacked roster.