Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead.

Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.

Following the game, ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant revealed his unhappiness with Mike McCarthy's decision.

"WHY WE DID NOT KICK THE DAMN FIELD GOAL… this is not real life," Bryant tweeted.

Bryant is far from the only one who was upset with McCarthy's decision. However, there's certainly logic in letting your offense go for the win.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense just couldn't get it done when it mattered the most on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys fell to 6-3 with the loss on Sunday, while the Packers improved to 4-6.