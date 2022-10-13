Former First-Round Corner Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: An aerial view of FedEx Field taken during NFL week one between the Washington Commanders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Commanders defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

William Jackson III wants a change of scenery away from the Washington Commanders.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero, the cornerback has requested a trade. Jackson is "not frustrated specifically with the team," but he'd like to play under a different defensive scheme.

Jackson reportedly wants to play man coverage, but the Commanders often operate in more zone.

After five years with the Cincinnati Bengals, the No. 24 pick in 2016 signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington before the 2021 season. He recorded two interceptions in 12 games last year but has struggled in 2022.

Per Pro Football Reference, Jackson has allowed completions on 17 of 24 targets in coverage for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He got benched during last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans while dealing with a back injury.

"We just decided to make a change," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

Per the NFL.com report, Jackson did not travel with the team for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears.