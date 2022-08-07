Former First-Round Pick Reportedly Nearing NFL Return

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 15: John Ross III #11 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a touchdown during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former first-round pick John Ross is reportedly nearing a return to the NFL.

Ross, who's widely viewed as one of the more disappointing first-round picks in recent memory, is close to recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year.

When cleared, Ross - who most recently played for the Giants, but spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals - expects to sign with a team ahead of the 2022 season. He's attempting to revive his NFL career.

"Former top-10 pick John Ross plans to begin meeting with teams for workouts or visits around Week 1, per his agent, Brad Cicala, as he’ll soon be healthy off last year’s knee injury," said ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Should find a team shortly thereafter. Several teams have remained in consistent contact."

John Ross skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards thanks to a sensational season at Washington in 2016. The Bengals wound up taking the former college star with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

However, Ross didn't catch a single pass during his rookie season and played in only three games. In his total five NFL seasons, the speedster has 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This may be Ross' last chance to prove he's worthy of playing in the NFL.