Another former NFL first-round pick is heading to the CFL after reportedly signing with the Toronto Argonauts.

Last week, the Argonauts signed from Broncos defensive lineman Shane Ray. Denver selected Ray with the No. 23 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but it was quickly apparent he wasn’t as talented as the organization had believed. He’ll have a chance to now revive his football career in the Canadian Football League.

Toronto also just recently signed former Clemson and Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant. Bryant was never able to make a name for himself at the professional level, so he’ll try and do so in the CFL.

Bryant and Ray aren’t the only players joining the Argonauts this week. Toronto has signed former NFL first-round pick Kendall Wright, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Tennessee Titans selected Kendall Wright with the 20th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. It was a no-brainer at the time. Wright was nothing short of dominant when he attended Baylor. In four years with the Bears, the speedster caught 302 passes for 4,004 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Wright had a great start to his NFL career during his rookie season, catching 64 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns with the Titans. His sophomore year was even better. The first-round pick had 94 receptions for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns back in 2013. It turned out to be his best NFL season.

Wright’s play declined in the years following, and he eventually fell out of the Titans’ starting receiver rotation in 2016. He then spent one year with Chicago in 2017, which is the last time he caught a pass in the NFL.

The former Baylor star will now head to the Canadian Football League.