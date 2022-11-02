Former Georgia Bulldogs Star Placed On Injured Reserve

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will play at least their next four games without Jordan Davis.

On Wednesday, the team placed this year's first-round pick on the injured reserve with an ankle injury sustained during their Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Davis began his NFL career with 14 tackles and one quarterback pressure through seven games. The 6'6", 340-pound defensive tackle made five starts, but has played only one-third of the defense's snaps this season.

He entered the NFL after finishing ninth in the 2021 Heisman voting for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who allowed an FBS-best 10.2 points per game.

Per Eagles.com's Sage Hurley, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon expressed confidence in his group's depth.

"I feel good about the guys that we have in here," Gannon said. "We always talk about how that's one of the reasons we cross-train guys, to be able to plug and fill different spots when guys go down or get injured. I feel good about the room and what we're doing, and those guys will pick up the slack."

Davis will be eligible to return when the Eagles face the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, but the team hasn't provided a timetable for his recovery.