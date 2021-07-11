Former Houston Oilers Player Died Saturday At 67

Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away yesterday, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. He was 67.

Carter was a sixth-round pick out of Western Kentucky in 1977. He played for the Oilers until midway through the 1984 season before finishing his career with the New Orleans Saints, retiring after the 1985 season.

During his time in Houston, Carter played guard and center and also served as the team’s long snapper. He appeared in 110 games, making 42 starts.

Carter helped the Oilers reach back-to-back AFC Championship Games during the 1978 and 1979 seasons and also started four games for the 1980 squad that earned a Wild Card berth.

Carl Mauck, Carter’s Houston teammate and fellow offensive lineman, called the Vincennes, Ind. native a “good guy…a good player, a great family man.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.