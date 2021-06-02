Former Houston Oilers Pro Bowl WR Dies At 74

Jim Beirne, a former Houston Oilers Pro Bowl wide receiver, died last week from complications of Alzheimer’s, according to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain. He was 74.

Beirne played in the NFL for nine years, eight of which he spent with the Oilers. In a time where talented receivers were sparse, the McKeesport, Pennsylvania native proved to be one of the game’s brightest.

Beirne began his career with the Oilers in 1968 after being drafted in the fourth round out of Purdue. He reached the peak of his time in Houston in just his second season, when he was named to the Pro Bowl, after catching 42 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns.

He stayed with the Oilers through 1973 in his first stint before heading to the San Diego Chargers for one season in 1974. After making just seven catches in 14 games, he returned to Houston for two more seasons. Beirne retired following the 1976 campaign.

After nine years in professional football, Beirne finished his career with 142 receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former Houston Oilers receiver Jim Beirne dies at 74. https://t.co/h0SHH0F3bL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2021

Following his retirement from the NFL, Beirne started Jim Beirne Custom Homes in the Houston area alongside his wife, Jody. The couple reportedly move to Fredericksburg, Texas approximately five years ago.

We send our sincerest condolences to Beirne’s family and friends during this difficult time.

[Pro Football Talk]