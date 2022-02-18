Former Houston Oilers QB/Punter Passes Away At 84

Charlie Milstead, who played quarterback at Texas A&M before spending two years with the Houston Oilers, has passed away. He was 84.

Milstead was a 14th-round pick of the Oilers in 1960. He spent two years with the team as a backup quarterback, defensive back and punter, helping Houston win back-to-back AFL championships.

In 22 AFL games, Milstead punted 66 times for 2,365 yards and also converted his lone extra point attempt. As a quarterback, he completed four of seven passes for 43 yards and rushed three times for three yards.

Milstead also intercepted a pair of passes on defense.

Former Texas A&M, Oilers QB Charlie Milstead dies at 84: https://t.co/dJr8zesCBg via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman 📰 (@BrentZwerneman) February 18, 2022

In college, Milstead played under Bear Bryant and Jim Myers from 1957-59. A two-time All-Southwest Conference selection, he was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1974.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Milstead’s family and friends at this time.