Former Houston Oilers QB/Punter Passes Away At 84

A bird's eye view of the Houston Astrodome at an Oilers game.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 16: General interior view of the halftime show during an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Oilers on December 16, 1984 at the AstroDome in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Trevor Jones/Getty Images)

Charlie Milstead, who played quarterback at Texas A&M before spending two years with the Houston Oilers, has passed away. He was 84.

Milstead was a 14th-round pick of the Oilers in 1960. He spent two years with the team as a backup quarterback, defensive back and punter, helping Houston win back-to-back AFL championships.

In 22 AFL games, Milstead punted 66 times for 2,365 yards and also converted his lone extra point attempt. As a quarterback, he completed four of seven passes for 43 yards and rushed three times for three yards.

Milstead also intercepted a pair of passes on defense.

In college, Milstead played under Bear Bryant and Jim Myers from 1957-59. A two-time All-Southwest Conference selection, he was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1974.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Milstead’s family and friends at this time.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.