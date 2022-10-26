Former Jaguars Player Is Not Happy With Doug Pederson

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

James Robinson didn't receive any touches in his last game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who traded him to the New York Jets on Monday.

Before moving Robinson, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson attributed the running back's lack of involvement in Week 7 to knee soreness. Robinson, however, apparently doesn't agree with that assessment.

Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Robinson said he wasn't too hurt to play. He suggested the cited knee issue was an "excuse" to justify sidelining him.

Robinson, who received 25 touches in Week 2 and 20 in Week 3, played just 12 snaps during a 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. Travis Etienne seemed to claim ownership of Jacksonville's backfield by turning 14 carries into 114 yards and a touchdown.

Via SNY's Jets Videos, Robinson also told reporters that he didn't see the trade coming.

"They didn't tell me about it really, like it was just out of the blue, Robinson said. "I was at home, kind of dozing off, and get a call, and that was that."

On Wednesday, per the Florida Times-Union's Demetrius Harvey, Pederson said he has "a lot of respect" for Robinson. He called the move a "great opportunity" for the third-year pro, who joins a Jets team that just lost rookie running back Breece Hall to a torn ACL.

Robinson has some time to carve out a role in Gang Green's offense before the Jets face his former team in Week 16.