Former Jets QB Geno Smith Fires Back At Rex Ryan

On Wednesday morning, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was a guest on the Howard Stern Show for a nearly two-hour interview.

Of course, the entire sporting world was clued into the conversation and the interview dominated much of sports talk today. ESPN’s First Take addressed the interview as well.

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan made an appearance on the show to talk about Brady’s success with Belichick. Ryan lamented the fact he never had an elite quarterback at the NFL level.

“Give [Bill Belichick] Geno Smith and let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won.” Well, Ryan’s former quarterback – Geno Smith – saw his comments and decided to fire back.

“My momma never liked dude he been a snake and y’all glorify it,” Smith said of Ryan. “Should’ve got fired after yr1. Truth is we won 8 games after ESPN had us winning two and he got his job back. Somehow I’m caught up in a feud and I’m the scapegoat.. Same guy that drafted me.”

Ryan suggested he would have multiple Lombardi Trophies if he had Brady as his quarterback.

Smith and Ryan went 12-20 during their two years together in New York.

It’s safe to say they aren’t friends at this point.