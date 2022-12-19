Former Lions Player Reveals What He'd Give Up For Playoff Tickets

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Excitement is brewing around the Detroit Lions.

After Sunday's 20-17 win over the New York Jets, Detroit is firmly in the playoff picture. The Lions, who started 1-6, are one loss behind the 7-6-1 Washington Commanders at 7-7 for the NFC's final wild-card spot.

Detroit can make its first playoff appearance since 2016 in hopes of notching its first postseason victory in 21 years. A stellar recent run has fans and past players pumped.

On Sunday, former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson joked that he'll use his child's college fund to buy playoff tickets if they make the postseason.

It's far from a pipe dream. The Lions have navigated a brutal schedule thus far, winning their only three games against teams who currently have losing records.

However, they'll finally receive a reprieve at a critical juncture. Detroit closes the regular season against the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, Washington goes to San Francisco to face the 49ers this Saturday before playing the improving Cleveland Browns and playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys. The 7-7 Seattle Seahawks, who have lost four of their last five, face the Chiefs in Kansas City this Saturday.

Johnson's child may need to look into scholarships when the time comes.