Former NFL 1st Round Draft Pick Reportedly Dead At 45

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A former NFL first round draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 45.

Rashard Anderson, a former first round draft pick out of Jackson State, reportedly died on Wednesday, according to his former school.

The Clarion Ledger first reported the news.

"Rashard Anderson, the most recent Jackson State football player to be selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, has died, according to a school spokesperson," the Clarion Ledger writes.

Anderson was the No. 23 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The former Jackson State star played for the Panthers from 2000-01 and the Calgary Stampedes in 2005.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.