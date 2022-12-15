Former NFL Agent Names No. 1 Franchise Tag Candidate

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Winding down the final year of his contract, Lamar Jackson halted extension talks with the Baltimore Ravens when the 2022 seasonbegann.

If the two sides can't reach a new deal, the Ravens would likely designate their franchise tag on the superstar quarterback.

Former agent Joel Corry led with Jackson when identifying nine franchise tag candidates for CBS Sports.

Corry thinks Jackson would get slapped with an exclusive tag, prohibiting him from negotiating with other teams. The exclusive tag is estimated to pay him $45 million in 2023.

Quarterbacks typically sign long-term deals before getting tagged, but Jackson began his fifth season without a new deal. He could follow in the footsteps of Kirk Cousins, who became the first quarterback to play under the franchise tag twice before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Corry said Jackson is "destined to start playing the franchise tag game" if neither he nor the Ravens budge on guaranteed money.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is also a tag candidate alongside star running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard. Corry also believes Jessie Bates and Dalton Schultz could each get tagged again.

NFL teams can designate a franchise tag from Feb. 21 to March 7.

Before worrying about his future, Jackson will try to return from a knee injury in time to lead Baltimore to an AFC North title. His status is uncertain for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns.