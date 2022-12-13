Former NFL Draft 2nd Round Pick Released Tuesday

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran cornerback Trayvon Mullen on Tuesday afternoon.

Mullen, who is in fourth NFL season, appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, compiling 13 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona originally acquired him in an offseason trade.

Mullen spent his first three years with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted the former Clemson star in the second round back in 2019.

The No. 40 overall pick three years ago, Mullen played in all 16 games and started 10 as a rookie. He then started all 16 games for the Raiders in 2020.

Mullen began 2021 as a starter, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5. Overall, he recorded 134 tackles, four interceptions and 28 passes defensed in 37 games with Las Vegas.

Still only 25, Mullen could join another team shortly for the end of the season. At the very least, he should get another opportunity this offseason.