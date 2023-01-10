Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a coachÕs headset on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race.

While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest.

"Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote on Twitter. "One of the best coaching jobs ever. His team improved 1000 percent over the 17 weeks. I don't have a vote, but he should win."

Tomlin looked sure to suffer the first losing season of his commendable 16-year coaching tenure when the Pittsburgh Steelers started 2-6. However, they finished 9-8, nearly sneaking into the playoffs when ending on a four-game winning streak.

That performance could lead Tomlin to receive Coach of the Year recognition for the first time. However, declaring him a runaway winner is a bit of a stretch considering the Steelers finished with a minus-38 point differential. Only four AFC teams (Titans, Colts, Texans, and Broncos) had a worse scoring margin.

While the Steelers made strides down the stretch, they only won two games against teams with a winning record all year That includes a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens without Lamar Jackson.

Several other candidates can benefit from a similar underdog narrative. If choosing a coach whose team exceeded expectations by winning nine games, Brian Daboll (Giants), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Pete Caroll (Seahawks), and Dan Campbell (Lions) are all options.

Voters could also award a coach from a more dominant team, such as Nick Sirianni (Eagles) or Kyle Shanahan (49ers). And if finishing strong merits bonus points, Zac Taylor led the Cincinnati Bengals to eight straight wins following a 4-4 start.

Tomlin cemented his reputation as one of the NFL's best head coaches regardless of where he falls on the ballot.