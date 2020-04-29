Former NFL Executive Thinks 1 Team Makes Sense For Cam Newton

It’s almost May, and Cam Newton remains the most high-profile quarterback still available on the free agent market. Newton was let go by the Carolina Panthers back in March.

We’ve heard throughout the offseason that Newton wants to go somewhere where he can be a starter. However, the number of teams that could be a potential fit is dwindling.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up!, former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum offered his thoughts on where Newton should sign. Somewhat surprisingly, he suggested New England.

The Patriots haven’t given any indication they are interested in the 2015 NFL MVP, but Tannenbaum still believes Bill Belichick might be the right guy to tap into what Newton has left in the tank.

“I think the landing spot, for me, would be New England,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN. “I know that’s not a great scheme fit, but I worked for Coach Belichick a couple of times — he likes to sign players that have given him trouble defending and Cam Newton is 2-0 against Coach Belichick. When healthy, he averages 10 wins a year, 33 touchdowns, Maybe there’s a package for him. The big question on Cam is, is he healthy? But he’s a weapon. I know he’s not exactly what Jarrett Stidham is or certainly (not) what Tom Brady was, but it could give them a different element to that New England offense.”

Tannenbaum’s colleague Dan Orlovsky mentioned several teams as options for Newton if he’s willing to be a backup, including the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

However, Dominique Foxworth named one of the Patriots’ AFC East rivals–the Buffalo Bills–as the best fit for Newton.

“That’s a situation where the offense is not that different from what he’s used to,” Foxworth said. “The quarterback who’s starting (Josh Allen) is doing kind of an imitation of Cam and how he plays. I think that’s a place where he would want to go.”