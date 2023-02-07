Former NFL General Manager Suggests Cowboys Should Draft Quarterback

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is among the NFL's best at his position.

Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and former Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Despite his successes, one former GM believes Dallas should hedge its bets at quarterback. On ESPN's Get Up this morning, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested that the Cowboys should look to improve their QB room in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tannenbaum also advocated for Dallas to extend Prescott as a "stabilizing move" for a contending team, but his suggestion to draft another signal-caller may also be a smart one.

Tannenbaum cited the depth of the San Francisco 49ers, noting that they had a legitimate chance at a Super Bowl appearance even as they played with a rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy. Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC title game after injuries to starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Dak Prescott missed multiple weeks with a hand injury this season, and the Cowboys were able to remain in the NFC playoff picture until his return thanks to great play from backup Cooper Rush.

With Rush set to enter free agency, a new backup could be a heads-up move for Dallas, even if they want to stick with Prescott in the long run.