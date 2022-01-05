Former NFL GM Ranks League’s 10 Best Quarterbacks Right Now

Every year, debates rage about who the best quarterbacks in the NFL are. Now that the 2021 season is nearly over, the league can finally start to take stock of the top field generals once again.

On Wednesday, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered up his rankings of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL right now. The ESPN analyst didn’t explain the exact parameters required to make his list, but he put together a pretty comprehensive group of gunslingers.

Take a look at Tannenbaum’s list, via Get Up:

Aaron Rodgers Patrick Mahomes Tom Brady Joe Burrow Matthew Stafford Josh Allen Justin Herbert Kyler Murray Dak Prescott Russell Wilson

.@RealTannenbaum gave his list of the top-10 QBs in the NFL right now.

Rodgers came in atop Tannenbaum’s list and for good reason. At 38 years old, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is still wheeling and dealing, having thrown 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season. He’s the favorite to win MVP again this year after receiving the award in 2020.

Despite a rollercoaster start to the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slotted in at No. 2 in Tannenbaum’s rankings. Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady continued to show that age is just a number by earning No. 3, at 44 years old.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the fourth spot, ranking the highest out of the younger generation of signal-callers. It’s been a remarkable year for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick and his team, so he’s deserving of the spot.

In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford laid claim to No. 5. He was followed shortly after by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 6) and Los Angeles Chargers phenom Justin Herbert (No. 7).

Kyler Murray, who was on pace for an MVP-caliber year until he got hurt in 2021, took eighth, while Dallas Cowboys veteran Dak Prescott came in at No. 9. Seahawks veteran Russell Wilson rounded out the list, despite a tumultuous season in Seattle.