Former NFL GM Predicts Who Will Be First QB Selected In 2022 Draft

It’s officially mock draft season with just under a month left until the 2022 NFL Draft takes place in Las Vegas.

In the months leading up to the draft, plenty of NFL analysts have predicted where players will go. Draft experts like Mel Kiper Jr, Todd McShay and Daniel Jeremiah are well-known for their mock drafts.

However, the mock drafts hold a different weight when a former NFL general manager makes his picks. That was the case on Wednesday morning when former NFL GM and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum released his mock draft.

In his mock draft, Tannenbaum has former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett as the No. 1 quarterback off the board.

Here’s why, via ESPN:

Yes, the Panthers still need a left tackle, and Ekwonu is still available. But as the stand-in GM, I’m instead thinking about the most important position on the field. Carolina missed out on Deshaun Watson and did nothing else to address a glaring weakness at quarterback. It’s a consequential year for coach Matt Rhule, and the Panthers need to start putting wins on the board. Pickett has 49 career starts and is the most NFL-ready signal-caller of the bunch. Maybe it’s a slight reach, but we’re talking about a QB who could start right away for a team that desperately needs a better option.

Pickett is viewed as the most “NFL ready” quarterback in the draft. For the Carolina Panthers, having a quarterback that could come in and play right away would be key for Matt Rhule to keep his job.

Will the Panthers be the first team to select a quarterback in late April?