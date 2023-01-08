Former NFL Head Coach Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play In 2023

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts to the referee during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Where is Tom Brady going to play in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is gearing up for another playoff run, but he could be playing elsewhere when the 2023 regular season begins.

But where?

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan believes that Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton could be teaming up in New Orleans.

“I could see [Payton] going back to New Orleans, and maybe bringing a quarterback named Tom Brady with him,” Ryan said on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" on Saturday.

Payton has expressed interest in coaching again.

The former Saints head coach has been linked to the Broncos job, though many would be surprised if he accepts.

“I don’t see this happening in a million years,” Ryan said of Payton to the Broncos.

Where do you see Tom and Sean in 2023?