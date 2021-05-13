Former NFL Head Coach Scott Linehan Lands New Job

Last season, former NFL head coach Scott Linehan was with the LSU Tigers. He won’t stay in Baton Rouge this year, but he will be staying in the SEC for the 2021 season.

Linehan is joining Eli Drinkwitz’s staff and the Missouri Tigers. He’ll serve as an offensive analyst on Drinkwitz’s staff.

“I have great respect for Coach Drinkwitz and his vision for our program,” Linehan said, via Missouri’s announcement. “Mentoring collegiate players is an aspect of the profession I’ve always enjoyed and I’m thankful for this new role. Additionally, the opportunity to work with my son, Matt, as he begins his coaching career is truly special.”

Linehan’s background speaks for itself. Prior to his one-year stint with the LSU Tigers, he was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. Mizzou getting Linehan as an offensive analyst is a pretty big steal.

“Scott Linehan is an exciting addition to our staff. He’s a true veteran of the profession with experience at a variety of levels. We all look forward to working with him.” – @CoachDrinkwitz 📰👉https://t.co/qemuwjqrT1 #MIZ x #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/z6o3YChSRU — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) May 13, 2021

At LSU, Scott Linehan replaced Joe Brady, the innovative offensive genius who led LSU to its best-ever season. Linehan didn’t just have to replace Brady, though. The Tigers lost Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to the NFL when the former NFL coach arrived on campus.

Linehan, ultimately, couldn’t live up to the expectations in Baton Rouge. His stay with the Tigers lasted just one year.

He now heads to a Missouri program on the rise with Eli Drinkwitz at the helm. Linehan’s experience should be a major boost to the Tigers this upcoming season.