Former NFL Kicker Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Lawrence Tynes was on the winning end of two of Tom Brady's biggest career shortcomings.

In the former kicker's first season with the New York Giants, they stunned the undefeated New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Four years later, they beat Brady's Pats once again.

During an interview with Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports (h/t NESN), Tynes admitted that he felt some hate toward Brady,

"I would say yes, but only through sports," Tynes said. "It was nothing personal. But because he is kind of the ‘golden child’ of the NFL, and with a team that continues to win. And then you add in a little bit of the, ‘Oh, they videotaped. Or they deflated footballs.’ A lot of people hate the Patriots. It’s not just Tom Brady. It’s because they’re good, right?"

Tynes added that they disliked the Patriots the same way some fans may now resent the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Dodgers, but he then recalled a "super arrogant" remark Brady made before their first Super Bowl encounter in 2008.

"There was some natural respectful hate if that even makes sense, towards Tom Brady because he was super arrogant leading up to the week of the game, you know? Plaxico [Burress] had made a statement about the score and then Tom said something about like, 'You mean we’re only going to score 14 points?'"

Burress predicted a 23-17 Giants victory over a team that averaged 36.8 points per game during the regular season. However, the Giants wide receiver actually guessed too high. The Giants pulled off a 17-14 upset.

"I wish he had said like 45-42 or something like that," Brady said after initially laughing at the 23-17 prediction. "At least he gave us a little credit for scoring more points."

Tynes -- and more importantly, the Giants defense -- seemed to embrace Brady's reaction as bulletin-board material. He said athletes are "great at taking something and using it as fuel."

Given how well Brady and New England's offense had played all year, he had every reason to anticipate a higher point tally. Brady threw 50 touchdowns during the regular season, and the Pats hadn't scored fewer than 20 points in a game before suffering their first loss.

Brady may not scoff at the prospect of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers scoring 17 points. They're averaging 17.7 per game after last Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.