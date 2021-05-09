Former NFL Player Rescued Man From Train Crash

Former NFL player Brandon Bair saved a man’s life last week after witnessing a train collide with a semitruck last Thursday.

Bair, 36, was driving on a highway in St. Anthony, Idaho, when he saw the train hit a truck. The vehicle burst into flames, prompting the former defensive end to call 911.

But, he didn’t stop there. Bair left his own vehicle and went to assist the truck driver, Steve Jenson, after hearing a cry for help.

“It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now,” Bair told the East Idaho News. “I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

From there, Bair climbed partially into the truck to help the man out of the vehicle. He was able to pull the 25-year-old Jenson through a rear window and to safety, just in time.

“We walked away, and within seconds, the fire on the roof fell down inside, and the whole seat and cab went up in flames,” Bair said. “A few minutes later, there were a couple big booms and explosions.”

According to ESPN, Jenson was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition on Friday.

Bair played in 21 career games during his NFL career after he went undrafted out of Oregon. He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, before briefs stints on the Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He tallied 28 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for-loss in his 21 NFL appearances.

