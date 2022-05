Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

Customers stand in line and prepare to check in at American Airlines desk at Newark International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, March 21, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport.

Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a United Airlines employee.

A video went viral on social media, appearing to show Langley and the employee getting physical.

United has reportedly since informed TMZ that its employee has been fired.

"A spokesperson for United tells us the employee has been fired following the incident," TMZ reports.

Langley is currently playing for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL.