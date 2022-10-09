Former NFL Players React To Controversial Tom Brady Penalty

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

NFL fans aren't the only ones outraged by the roughing the passer call on Tom Brady late in Sunday afternoon's Buccaneers vs. Falcons game.

Brady and the Bucs topped the Falcons, 21-15, thanks in part to a brutal roughing the passer penalty called on Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett.

The penalty extended the drive for the Bucs, who were able to seal the game with a couple of kneel downs.

Several former NFL players have taken to social media to weigh in on the brutal penalty call.

"WORST CALL OF ALL TIME," former NFL linebacker Will Compton tweeted.

"That’s a bulljive call against Jarrett. That was not roughing the passer on Brady," Shannon Sharpe wrote.

"Jerome Boger the referee in the Bucs gm. Just made the worst call of this early NFL season. NFL will need to offer an explanation on this BULLJIVE call. That was a text book sack and it was penalized. Falcons got hosed."

"This is absolute bullshit with this call against Grady bruh!!! No damn way," Marcus Spears wrote. "Trash Trash Trash Refs Trash."

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in on the call, too.

The Bucs improved to 3-2 on the year with the win on Sunday.