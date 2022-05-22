Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Receives Major Honor

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick received a major honor this week.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who is still hoping for an NFL comeback, is receiving an honorary degree.

Morgan State is granting an honorary degree to Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is not the only figure being honored by Morgan State. Education advocate David Burton and filmmaker David Talbert are also receiving honorary degrees.

The former NFL quarterback last played in the league in 2016.

Kaepernick has been praised for his work off the field, notably when it comes to civil rights and racial inequality issues.