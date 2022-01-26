The football world is mourning the loss of a former NFL quarterback and longtime broadcaster.

Tim Van Galder, who played for three NFL teams during his career, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 77 years old.

“Rest in Peace Tim Van Galder,” reporter Frank Cusumano said on Wednesday morning. “He had a wonderful career at KMOV. He was also one the great athletes I have ever known: NFL QB, an awesome college baseball pitcher and a scratch golfer. Just a really good guy. TVG was 77.”

Van Galder played both baseball and football during his college days at Iowa State. Proficient in both, he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals – the football team – in 1966. He was on the team in 1967, but took a brief hiatus before rejoining the Cardinals in 1971.

He spent two years in St. Louis before he joined the Cincinnati Bengals in 1973. Van Galder also played for the New York Jets during the 1973 season.

Following his playing career, he went on to become a successful broadcaster in the St. Louis area. He even called a few NFL games with the likes of Al Michaels and a young Bob Costas.

Our thoughts are with the Van Galder family.