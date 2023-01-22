Former NFL Quarterback Makes Opinion On Tony Dungy Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear.

Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach who's since retired and gotten into television, came under fire this week, for pushing a ridiculous school conspiracy theory and his comments made at the March for Life.

But not everyone is critical of Dungy.

Former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell, who serves as a football analyst, made his opinion clear.

"Lot of hit pieces on Tony Dungy coming out in last 24 hours. All I can say is Coach Dungy is one of the most genuine, humble, and morally upright people I've ever met. There is not an ounce of hate in him. The only hate in these articles is the hatred of Christianity," he said.

Dungy certainly has his fair share of supporters, but should he be given a platform on NBC?

That's the question everyone has been asking.