Former NFL Quarterback Matt Schaub Reportedly Wants A Big Job

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: Matt Schaub #8 of the Houston Texans talks to reporter Suzy Kolber of ESPN after the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Matt Schaub has already spent 16 years of his life competing in the NFL. Though his playing days are over, he still wants to help out the league.

In an interview with The Athletic, Schaub expressed his interest in becoming the next executive director of the NFL Players Association.

DeMaurice Smith has been the executive director of the NFLPA since 2009. His stint is expected to come to an end in March 2023.

Though other candidates are expected to enter the mix, Schaub is the first big name to go public with his desires to become the next NFLPA executive director.

“I’ve talked to a lot of players and sent out, whether it’s letters and videos to them specifically on certain aspects of the CBA (collective bargaining agreement),” Schaub said, via The Athletic. This “allows them to generate some idea of how they feel on it, and which way they stand and lean, and how important, what’s their priority because all players, no matter where you are in your career, have a different set of priorities that they focus on.”

There's no question that Schaub has experience with contract negotiations, holdouts and other important topics. That should help out his argument for becoming the next NFLPA executive director.

Schaub, a two-time Pro Bowler, played for the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders. He finished his career with 25,467 passing yards and 136 touchdowns.