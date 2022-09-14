Former NFL Quarterback Reveals Tom Brady Always Snubbed Him

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn't seem to be much of a Tom Brady fan.

For the second time this week, the recently retired quarterback insisted that he, and not Derek Carr, is "that motherf----r" Brady said a team stuck with over him during a 2021 appearance on The Shop.

Along with making that assertion Tuesday on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, he told Pardon My Take hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter (h/t NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger) that "it had to be me."

The journeyman quarterback alleged that Brady showed him "zero respect" and recalled a time when the star refused to shake Fitzpatrick's hand after his Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots in 2011.

"Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, no 'Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.' Just ran straight off," Fitzpatrick recalled. "So it bothered me so much because there was no respect there. So every time I played him after that, I was like, 'Alright, let's make this dude respect me.'"

Fitzpatrick said each of Brady's five interceptions -- he actually threw four in the 34-31 Bills win -- was "just wonderful to see."

He later knocked off Brady's Pats again as a member of the Miami Dolphins in the "tank for Tua" 2018 season. Fitzpatrick said Brady shook his hand that time, but the Harvard alum believes he "probably initiated it."

Like Brady, Fitzpatrick retired earlier this year. However, he appears to be standing by his decision. He's joining Amazon Prime as a Thursday Night Football pre-game analyst, starting with this week's contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.