On Wednesday night, a video surfaced of former NFL running back Zac Stacy allegedly brutally attacking his ex-girlfriend. Shortly after the video emerged on social media, TMZ Sports revealed additional details about this incident.

Stacy, who is being accused of beating the mother of his child, allegedly slammed his ex-girlfriend into a television set in front of their 5-month-old son. Throughout the video, you can hear her beg Stacy to stop.

This alleged domestic dispute occurred at Stacy’s ex-girlfriend’s home in Florida this past Saturday.

According to TMZ Sports, Stacy’s ex-girlfriend has filed a restraining order for her and her son. She detailed her experience with Stacy in the application.

“He punched me several times in the head! I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch just a few feet from where he punched me,” she wrote, per TMZ. “He then picked me up and threw me into my TV. The TV began to fall and he turned to make sure I wasn’t getting up. As I laid on the floor he began to yell at me, telling me I’m destructive. He then picked me up off the floor and off my feet and body slammed me into our son’s bouncy seat.”

TMZ added that Stacy became aggressive during an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

From TMZ Sports: