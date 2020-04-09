Former NFL RB Chris Johnson Reacts To Murder-For-Hire Allegations

Former NFL running back Chris Johnson found himself at the center of a major news cycle today when it was reported that he is being accused of funding a murder-for-hire.

Johnson has not been charged with any crimes, but he did have a strong response to the recent allegations. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Johnson responded to the allegations with two words: “False news.”

Johnson was the victim of a drive-by shooting in March 2015 while he and two friends were in a vehicle. Johnson and one of his friends survived with bullet wounds, but Dreekius Oricko Johnson, the car’s driver, didn’t make it.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Johnson is alleged to have given a cash reward to a man for allegedly gunning down two men suspected of committing the shooting. Johnson has denied that he was seeking revenge.

False news!!!!! — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson28) April 9, 2020

In 10 NFL seasons, Johnson rushed for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns. He famously joined the 2,000-yard single season rushing club in 2,000, setting a Tennessee Titans franchise record with 2,006 yards that season.

Though in recent days, Johnson has been in a Twitter war with New York Jets fans for publicly stated that joining the team in 2014 was the worst decision of his career.

It’s been an eventful week for Johnson. But it’d be better for everyone if these murder-for-hire allegations turned out to be nothing.