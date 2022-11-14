Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50.

Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison.

The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He spent one year playing in the NFL, spending time on both the St. Louis Rams and the Miami Dolphins.

Moss went on to play for the Amsterdam Admirals and the Memphis Maniax before calling it a career in 2001.

"Sorry to hear about the Passing of Brent Moss a Racine native, and former Wisconsin/NFL RB One of the best football players to ever come out of the state. Had the pleasure of working with him on multiple occasions. Despite some challenges, Brent had a big heart," Dave Mogensen shared.

Our thoughts are with Moss' friends and family members during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Brent.