Former NFL Running Back Remains In Intensive Care Today

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball by linebacker Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 28, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Former running back Peyton Hillis was hospitalized after rescuing a family member in a swimming accident Thursday.

On Sunday, Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation reported that Hillis remains in intensive care. Despite making some "minor improvement" since getting airlifted to a Florida hospital, his kidneys are a "great concern."

An emergency chopper rushed Hillis to the hospital from a beach, and an ambulance transported another unidentified adult for medical assistance.

Hillis joined the NFL as a seventh-round pick after four seasons at Arkansas. The running back broke out in 2010, registering 1,654 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns.

Following the stellar season, Hillis graced the Madden NFL 12 video game cover. He tallied 1,633 yards and six touchdowns over four ensuing seasons with the Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants.

According to Brittany Vick Owens, Hillis was placed fully back on a ventilator over the weekend after coughing up sand.